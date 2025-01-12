Emirates Will Be The World’s First Autism-Certified Airline

Emirates is breaking new ground as the first-ever Autism-Certified Airline

They plan on making air travel more inclusive and accessible for passengers with autism and sensory sensitivities. Here’s some of the new services & initiatives that they’re rolling out for Autism-Friendly Travel & to support neurodiverse travelers:

Digital Sensory Guides will help passengers prepare for sensory experiences like sounds, sights, lighting, and smells at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and onboard flights.

will help passengers prepare for sensory experiences like sounds, sights, lighting, and smells at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and onboard flights. Onboard Sensory Aids , including fidget toys, will be available starting in 2025 to reduce stress and create a more comfortable environment.

, including fidget toys, will be available starting in 2025 to reduce stress and create a more comfortable environment. Employee Training will equip over 30,000 staff members with the knowledge and skills to assist passengers with autism, covering topics like sensory challenges, the autism spectrum, and personalized support.

Breaking down barriers in travel

For families with autistic members, travel can often feel overwhelming. Research by AutismTravel.com revealed that 78% of families avoid traveling because of sensory or accessibility challenges.

However, 94% said they’d feel encouraged to travel more if facilities were autism-friendly and staff were properly trained. Emirates’ efforts aim to reduce these barriers and create a smoother, stress-free experience for neurodiverse travelers and their loved ones.

Dubai’s leadership in accessibility

This initiative is part of Dubai’s broader mission to become the world’s most accessible destination. The city is already a leader in accessibility, offering wheelchair-friendly attractions like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Parks & Resorts. These landmarks include sensory-friendly activities, adapted rides, and accessible restrooms to ensure inclusivity for all.

Public transportation in Dubai also stands out, with fully accessible metro stations, buses, and some taxis. Features such as elevators, tactile guidance paths, wide gates, and priority seating make getting around the city convenient for individuals with disabilities.

Leading the way for inclusive travel

Guided by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Emirates has developed its autism-friendly services through extensive research.

The IBCCES surveyed over 14,000 people with disabilities, along with aviation professionals and caregivers, to shape the airline’s new standards. Audits of Emirates flights and airport facilities were also conducted to ensure a seamless and accommodating experience.

With these groundbreaking efforts, Emirates is setting a new benchmark for inclusive travel, both in the skies and on the ground. This is a significant step toward making travel welcoming and stress-free for everyone.

