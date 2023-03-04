Dubai Bling’s Ebraheem Al Samadi Tied The Knot In Abu Dhabi Last Night!

The Forever Rose man has found his Forever Love and it’s too gorgeous to ignore!

Ebraheem Al Samadi, a major cast member of the viral show Dubai Bling announced his marriage on Instagram this morning with some stunning pictures

He has been careful not to reveal his wife’s face…does this mean that Dubai Bling Season 2 will have a new cast member? Only time will tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebraheem Al Samadi 🇺🇸 (@thebloomingman)

The wedding took place at Rixos Premium on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi and had many other cast members from the show too!

The wedding decor was stunning, clearly inspired by his Forever Rose Cafe in Box Park (it was organised by Ebraheem himself so no surprise there!), and it was absolutely mesmerizing.

The wedding was attended by influencers like Mona Kattan, Farhana Bodi and even LJ!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.