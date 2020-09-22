Latest
A Drunk Driver Speeds The Wrong Way Up A UAE Highway And Causes 3 Deaths
It’s a very sad day to report three road deaths after a driver, under the influence of alcohol, drove the wrong way up Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Umm Al Quwain.
Three people have sadly died following the accident which involved a speeding car driving recklessly and colliding with an oncoming car. Security Media footage was shared by the Ministry of Interiors UAE as a warning to drivers.
Reports show the motorist had consumed alcohol and bottles of alcohol were found in the car.
The accident, which killed two Emiratis and a man from Comoros Island, took place on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road between Exits 113-116 at 1.30am on Sunday.
Results of an examination of a sample from the body of the deceased shows there was a high percentage of alcohol in his system
سائق "حادث أم القيوين" قاد مركبته تحت تأثير الكحول UAQ collision motorist was driving under the influence أشارت التحقيقات حول حادث التصادم بين مركبتين في أم القيوين فجر أمس" الأحد" إلى أن نتائج فحص العينات من السائق المتوفي المتسبب بالحادثة تؤكد قيادته للمركبة تحت تأثير الكحول و بعكس سير الشارع بسرعة عالية وتهور بصورة تشكل خطراً على حياة مستخدمي الطريق في شارع "الشيخ محمد بن زايد" ، الأمر الذي أدى لوقوع هذا الحادث المأساوي، إلى جانب حيازته للمشروبات الكحولية في المركبة. وأظهرت نتيجة فحص عينة دم من جثة المتوفي، باحتواء عينة الدم على نسبة عالية من الكحول ، وكانت شرطة أم القيوين قد أعلنت أمس في وقت سابق عن تفاصيل مبدئية حول هذا الحادث الذي تسبب بوفاة 3 أشخاص أحدهم السائق المتسبب ويحمل جنسية "جزر القمر" واثنان كانا في المركبة المصدومة وهما مواطنان في العقد الثاني من العمر وأشارت شرطة أم القيوين بأنه عند الواحدة والنصف صباح أمس "الأحد" ورد بلاغ لغرفة العمليات بشرطة أم القيوين يفيد بوقوع حادث على شارع الشيخ محمد بن زايد بين مخرجي (113 – 116)، وعلى الفور تم انتقال دوريات الشرطة والإسعاف الوطني وإدارة الدفاع المدني لمكان الحادث وتم نقل المتوفين الثلاثة للمستشفى. وتجدد شرطة أم القيوين دعوتها للسائقين بضرورة الالتزام التام بالقوانين المتبعة بالدولة وأهمية الالتزام بقانون السير والمرور والقوانين التي وضعت من أجل الحفاظ على سلامتهم وسلامة الآخرين. Investigations into the collision that took place in Umm Al Quwain at dawn on Sunday indicated that based on the samples taken from the deceased motorist who caused the crash, the motorist was recklessly driving while intoxicated against the direction of traffic. Investigations also revealed that the motorist had alcoholic drinks in the car and was driving at high speed on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when the tragic accident occurred. #وزارة_الداخلية_الإمارات#أبوظبي#الإعلام_الأمني#الإمارات #MOI#MOIUAE#AbuDhabi#UAE#security_media