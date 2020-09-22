A Drunk Driver Speeds The Wrong Way Up A UAE Highway And Causes 3 Deaths

It’s a very sad day to report three road deaths after a driver, under the influence of alcohol, drove the wrong way up Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Umm Al Quwain.

Three people have sadly died following the accident which involved a speeding car driving recklessly and colliding with an oncoming car. Security Media footage was shared by the Ministry of Interiors UAE as a warning to drivers.

Reports show the motorist had consumed alcohol and bottles of alcohol were found in the car.

The accident, which killed two Emiratis and a man from Comoros Island, took place on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road between Exits 113-116 at 1.30am on Sunday.

Results of an examination of a sample from the body of the deceased shows there was a high percentage of alcohol in his system