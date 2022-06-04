Dubai Has Started A Digital Mapping Of The Streets To Prepare It For Driverless Cars

Dubai Municipality started a digital mapping project that will prepare the city for driverless cars.

The goal of this digital map is to be “highly precise” enough for a car’s AI computer to follow even without a motorist

The Dubai Municipality stated that “The project targets preparing and designing maps as per the best standards and international practices,” adding that “These maps are set to be utilised by businesses offering specialised solutions for autonomous vehicles, which are perceived to constitute most of Dubai’s transportation in the future.”

Supporting the city’s digital transformation initiatives, #DubaiMunicipality‘s GIS Center is preparing high-resolution digital maps for self-driving vehicles in Dubai, making Dubai one of the best and most advanced cities worldwide. pic.twitter.com/7YGKXJxqBJ — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) June 3, 2022

Don’t forget that Dubai aims to have the first set of driverless taxis on the city streets in a trial in one year

..and that by 2030, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to see 25% of vehicle journeys to be driverless.

