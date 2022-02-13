RTA Announced That Driverless Taxis Will Start Trial This Year

Dubai is truly the city of the future! It’s got Expo 2020 Dubai, the tallest building in the world, futuristic cars and now driverless taxis!

In 2030, robotaxis by Cruise will hit the streets.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that driverless taxis will start trial by the end of this year

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA announced start of trials and preparations of digital maps for Cruise autonomous vehicles by the end of 2022.

Dubai will be the first global platform for launching Cruise Origin Cars . pic.twitter.com/deaY6J9K3c — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 13, 2022

For people who don’t like to make small talks with strangers, you’ll probably love these new driverless taxis

Trials and preparations of digital maps will begin by the end of 2022, in preparation for the actual launch in 2030. The company called Cruise, is a majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors and they’re the ones who’ll operate the taxis in the Emirate. Dubai will be the first city to operate Cruise vehicles outside of the United States.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai was first to announce the launch back in April 2021. The plans align with his vision for Dubai to become the best city to live and work in. They’re environmentally friendly and perfect for People of Determination and senior citizens. The aim is for 4000 vehicles to be deployed by 2030.