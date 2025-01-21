Latest

Dubai Introduces Trust Certificate For AI Companies

Avatar
By

Dubai has launched the “Dubai AI Seal”

It is a certification program to create a trusted network of artificial intelligence (AI) companies. This initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between government entities and AI providers, while driving innovation and economic growth.

What is the Dubai AI Seal?

The Dubai AI Seal, developed by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), is free for AI companies to apply. Certified companies receive a unique seal with a serial number, showcasing their credibility & gaining a competitive edge in government projects.

Why it matters…

The program builds trust in AI solutions that impact businesses & communities by:

Recommended

Dubai Introduces Trust Certificate For AI CompaniesDubai Introduces Trust Certificate For AI CompaniesLovin’ Life With Khatab Hindi: Finding Love On A Reality ShowLovin’ Life With Khatab Hindi: Finding Love On A Reality ShowLovin Life With DJ Bliss: The Dubai Star Takes You Behind The ScenesLovin Life With DJ Bliss: The Dubai Star Takes You Behind The Scenes
  • Boosting public confidence in AI technologies
  • Driving economic growth through high-quality AI services
  • Creating jobs in AI-related industries
  • Fostering innovation via government collaborations

Companies can apply for free!

AI companies licensed in Dubai can apply for free at www.dub.ai. Applications are assessed based on factors like:

  • AI services offered
  • Number of AI specialists employed
  • Current & planned projects
  • Public & private sector partnerships

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasizes that the AI Seal will boost public-private partnerships & unlock global economic opportunities. This initiative highlights Dubai’s vision of AI shaping smarter cities & better services for all.

READ NEXT: Dubai Offers Golden Visas To Content Creators!

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 31
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service