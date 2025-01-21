Dubai Introduces Trust Certificate For AI Companies

Dubai has launched the “Dubai AI Seal”

It is a certification program to create a trusted network of artificial intelligence (AI) companies. This initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between government entities and AI providers, while driving innovation and economic growth.

What is the Dubai AI Seal?

The Dubai AI Seal, developed by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), is free for AI companies to apply. Certified companies receive a unique seal with a serial number, showcasing their credibility & gaining a competitive edge in government projects.

Why it matters…

The program builds trust in AI solutions that impact businesses & communities by:

Boosting public confidence in AI technologies

Driving economic growth through high-quality AI services

Creating jobs in AI-related industries

Fostering innovation via government collaborations

Companies can apply for free!

AI companies licensed in Dubai can apply for free at www.dub.ai. Applications are assessed based on factors like:

AI services offered

Number of AI specialists employed

Current & planned projects

Public & private sector partnerships

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasizes that the AI Seal will boost public-private partnerships & unlock global economic opportunities. This initiative highlights Dubai’s vision of AI shaping smarter cities & better services for all.

