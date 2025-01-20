Dubai Offers Golden Visas To Content Creators!

Dubai is now allowing content creators to apply for a golden visa

Dubai is rolling out the red carpet for global content creators with the launch of the Creators HQ at Emirates Towers. The hub, backed by a hefty AED 150 million ($40.8 million) Content Creators Support Fund, is designed to attract 10,000 influencers and creative professionals to the UAE.

Among the many perks, the UAE Golden Visa stands out as a game-changer, offering creators five to ten years of residency without the hassle of regular renewal or a national sponsor.

A one-stop hub for content creators

The Creators HQ isn’t your typical co-working space. It’s a full-service hub providing everything a content creator needs to thrive. Members can expect:

Golden Visa Assistance : Simplified applications for long-term UAE residency

: Simplified applications for long-term UAE residency Relocation Support : Guidance for settling into Dubai seamlessly

: Guidance for settling into Dubai seamlessly Company Setup Services: Help with registering and establishing your business in the UAE

The launch coincided with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, a star-studded event attended by over 15,000 creators, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and industry experts. Themed “Content for Good,” the summit highlighted the growing importance of meaningful and positive digital content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Empowering creators through training & community

Creators HQ offers more than just a workspace. With over 300 annual events and workshops, creators can sharpen their skills in:

Branding and storytelling

Video production and audience engagement

Monetization strategies and sponsorship deals

Mentorship programs, creative youth camps & funding opportunities add to the comprehensive support. The hub has also partnered with Meta to launch the “Creators for Purpose” program, aimed at fostering content that spreads positivity on platforms like Instagram & Facebook. The have also formed partnerships with other platforms including X & Tiktok.

Beyond social media

Dubai’s vision extends to a wide array of creative professionals. The Creators HQ welcomes:

Podcasters

Visual artists

Media and music producers

Animation studios

Fashion and lifestyle brands

The initiative also seeks partnerships with tech companies, including gaming firms, streaming services, and AI startups, creating a fully integrated creative ecosystem.

With world-class infrastructure, tax benefits, and now specialized support for digital creators, Dubai is making a bold play to dominate the global creator economy. The timing couldn’t be better, as the creator economy continues to expand at lightning speed. Dubai’s investment in this sector is a clear signal: it’s ready to lead the future of digital innovation.

READ NEXT: A Quick Guide To The Meaning Behind The 7 Emirates Of The UAE

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!