Feature
A Dubai Model Flying In Economy Class Shares A Pic From Business Class And Divides Opinion
A Dubai model proves you don’t need millions to show off a glam lifestyle.
Oceane El Himer is a Dubai-based celeb with 843,000 followers on the ‘gram. Her feed is a scroll-worthy glimpse of how the other half live with shots of her enjoying a lavish life in Dubai, relaxing on a boat, soaking up the sun, and eating out. But a recent post on her feed proves you don’t need millions to flex an extravagant lifestyle and while many are quick to condemn the post, others stan in support of the model.
Reality check! This type of faux-flex happens regularly.
El Himer posted a snap to Instagram which showed her posing in Business Class, but eagle-eyed passengers were quick to point out that she was in fact sitting in an economy class seat on a busy flight to Monaco.
The Dubai model and TV star captioned the post, “Next stop – Monaco” on an image that is still featured on her page
Twitter was quick to blast the move, however, she also received some support from fans
‘She ain’t wrong. Faking it till you make it is where the money resides’
She aint wrong. Faking it till you make it is where the money reside
— Amahl Farouk (@SkrigLurain) June 2, 2021
One commented it’s the perfect example of fake flexing
Accurate. People shouldn’t be shocked, this type of ‘gram flex happens ALL the time
a perfect example of fake flexing 😭😭🤣
— doomsday (@day_reese1) June 2, 2021
Some suggest it’s a smart move, that will open her up to potential future business
Some Instagram models make thousands per sponsored post so it’s worth it to get hella followers and potential sponsorships.
— Amahl Farouk (@SkrigLurain) June 2, 2021
The main takeaway? Don’t believe everything you see
That’s the reality of social media, nothing is real.
— Nextdoor (@CFCNextdoor) June 2, 2021
