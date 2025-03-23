Dubai Police Arrested 375 Illegal Street Vendors

Dubai Police take action against illegal street vendors

During the first half of Ramadan, Dubai Police arrested 375 street vendors for illegally selling food and counterfeit goods in public areas. Several vehicles used to transport these non-compliant products were also seized.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

This move is part of Dubai Police’s “Combat Begging” campaign, launched during Ramadan with the slogan “An Aware Society, Free of Begging.” The campaign focuses on raising awareness about the risks of begging and ensuring public safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Talib Al Amiri, Head of the Anti-Street Vending Section, explained that many of these vendors operate in labour accommodation areas, selling unregulated goods in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. He emphasized that these efforts are part of Dubai Police’s mission to keep the city safe and maintain its positive image.

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!