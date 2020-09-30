Dubai Dating Platforms Are Being Targeted By Scammers

This is NOT the news the single population want to wake up to this morning.

The message from Dubai Police? Avoid being a victim of dating sites.

Police shared a warning video message that online dating platforms can be obvious targets for fraud, with scammers developing new faces of embezzlement.‬

The video alluded to scammers offering a private massage via dating websites. It shows how an unsuspecting resident might be lured to an unlicensed venue and either be stolen from or blackmailed.