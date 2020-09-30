د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Dating Platforms Are Being Targeted By Scammers

This is NOT the news the single population want to wake up to this morning.

The message from Dubai Police? Avoid being a victim of dating sites.

Police shared a warning video message that online dating platforms can be obvious targets for fraud, with scammers developing new faces of embezzlement.‬

The video alluded to scammers offering a private massage via dating websites. It shows how an unsuspecting resident might be lured to an unlicensed venue and either be stolen from or blackmailed. 

‪#Video | Online dating platforms can be obvious targets for fraud, with scammers developing new faces of embezzlement.‬‪#DPAwareness #YourSecurityOurHappiness #SmartSecureTogether‬

تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Dubai Police‎‏ في الاثنين، ٢٨ سبتمبر ٢٠٢٠

One Facebook user noted there have been recent examples of extortion while others praised Police for sharing the info

 

 

