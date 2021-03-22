Dubai Police Is HIRING And This Recruitment Vid Is Going Viral

Dubai Police are good at content.

Of course, they do have the world’s slickest police fleet at their disposal and they are constantly posting helpful community stories that locals want to share… but their latest recruitment video is a wholeeeee level.

Part superhero/action flick, and partly inspiring the local community, the video is inviting people to join Dubai Police force for a job that will never be ordinary. And with a competitive pay and benefits package… What’s not to love?!

A typical video on the Dubai Police ‘gram feed racks up about 13,000 views… This one has 138,000… and counting!