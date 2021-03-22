Latest
Dubai Police Is HIRING And This Recruitment Vid Is Going Viral
Dubai Police are good at content.
Of course, they do have the world’s slickest police fleet at their disposal and they are constantly posting helpful community stories that locals want to share… but their latest recruitment video is a wholeeeee level.
Part superhero/action flick, and partly inspiring the local community, the video is inviting people to join Dubai Police force for a job that will never be ordinary. And with a competitive pay and benefits package… What’s not to love?!
A typical video on the Dubai Police ‘gram feed racks up about 13,000 views… This one has 138,000… and counting!
Not just a slick video, Dubai Police is hiring for multiple of roles and this is the news people want to hear
Whatever role you are interested in, we offer a competitive total pay and benefits package. With the diverse range of the opportunities within Dubai Police this package varies from role to role to ensure that we attract and retain the talent we need to continue our success.
READ NEXT: UAE To Start Issuing Multiple Entry Tourist Visas For ALL Nationalities
If you have family or friends who frequently fly down here to the UAE for business or leisure, then this government update will be a godsend for them.
This announcement was made during the Cabinet meeting that took place on Sunday, March 21 which was chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed clarified that the first-of-its-kind visa is aimed at establishing the UAE as a major ‘global tourism destination.’
The updates also elaborate on remote work visas and how individuals can continue to reside in the UAE whilst they connect to work abroad virtually.
Full deets on this new visa scheme is yet to be revealed.