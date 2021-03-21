UAE To Start Issuing Multiple Entry Tourist Visas For ALL Nationalities

If you have family or friends who frequently fly down here to the UAE for business or leisure, then this government update will be a godsend for them.

In a bid to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital, the UAE Cabinet has approved and will be putting in motion a multiple-entry tourist visa system for ALL nationalities.

This announcement was made during the Cabinet meeting that took place on Sunday, March 21 which was chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed clarified that the first-of-its-kind visa is aimed at establishing the UAE as a major ‘global tourism destination.’