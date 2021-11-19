Dubai Police Officers Help Out A Woman With Changing The Tyres

This country never ceases to surprise us! Well, it’s not for nothing that so many expats call Dubai their second home. From having a full-fledged conversation with a stranger in the elevator to getting discounts on items when you don’t have the money to pay, we all have one or two of those instances.

And yet again, an expat is proud to call Dubai her second home, thanks to the Dubai Police. Here’s what happened….

Dubai police officers stopped to help out a woman with changing the tyres on the side of the road

It’s certainly not in their job description to help out people with changing the tyres but it was a noble act and highly appreciated by a resident. Maud Solene, a Dubai resident was commuting from Barsha South via Al Ain road. Unfortunately, she had a flat tyre right in the middle of the highway. Maud pulled over and was terrified to step out, because the road was choc-a-block with cars. She immediately called the police and they said they would send someone to help her.

Within 10 minutes a police car arrived. A total of three police men were at the site to helping her get out of her car. Maud then tried contacting the car company for help. But they said it would take an hour or two for them to send someone. Immediately, the three Dubai Police men offered to help the lady and starting fixing flat tyre.

“I was back on the road in a short time and I am immensely pleased by the kind act of the Dubai Police. The Dubai Police made by day. This small gesture can actually have a huge impact on you and the community”, said Maud.

Maud even shared her story on a community group on Facebook.

