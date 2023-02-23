Dubai Sets New Record With 2M Passengers Using Public Transport In A Day

A record-breaking 2 million passengers use public transport in Dubai in a single day!🙌

HH Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter to celebrate the amazing milestone, thank the RTA for their world-class services, and share the next step in Dubai’s public transportation success story: “2 million passengers used Dubai’s public transport in a single day, marking a new record. Thank you RTA for delivering the world’s best mass transit services. The aerial taxi service set to be launched by 2026 will be a new chapter in this remarkable success story.”

Wow, looks like everyone in Dubai was on the move last Tuesday!

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) just announced that a whopping 2,003,057 people hopped on public and shared transportation, which is a new record for a regular weekday (excluding New Year’s Eve).

The Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines were the most popular, carrying 821,447 riders (with 571,803 on the Red Line and 249,644 on the Green Line), while the Dubai Tram served 26,931 riders.

Public transport in Dubai is booming

Public buses were a hit with 430,739 riders, and even the marine transport options (like ferries) were popular, carrying 48,579 riders. And let’s not forget about the shared mobility options, which included e-hail, smart car rental, and bus on demand – they combined to carry 151,442 riders. Last but not least, Dubai’s taxis (including Dubai Taxi and Franchise Companies) gave rides to 523,919 people. Talk about a busy day!

