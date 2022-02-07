Dubai To Impose Tariffs On Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting July 1

Dubai is turning SUPER GREEN! There are electronic cars, paper straws, and eventually, limit plastic bag usage! Many places across the world have already imposed those tariffs like England and Malaysia.

The Executive Council of Dubai (TEC) approved the policy to limit single-use bags to enhance the environmental sustainability in the city.

Dubai has decided to impose a tariff of 25 fils on single-use plastic bags from July 1, 2022

This paves the way for a complete ban!

The tariffs will be imposed on all stores including restaurants, pharmacies, and e-commerce deliveries

TEC Dubai listed a few facts about plastic that is detrimental to the environment to encourage the public to make the switch to sustainable methods.

It takes 400 years for plastic to decompose and additional several years for it to mitigate its negative effects on the environment. 86% of turtles that washed up dead on the emirates’ shores had consumed plastic materials. 3. 50% of camels deaths were due to the consumption of plastic materials.

But luckily there’s a bright side: a survey was conducted and results showed that 50% of the local community segregate their waste within their homes.

If you don’t want to pay 25 fils and want to contribute to a healthier planet, switch to reusable bags when visiting pharmacies, shops, and supermarkets!

