د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Mission Accomplished! Dubai Tourism Bounces Back

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

As the final numbers come through for Dubai tourism in 2022, it’s another big win for the city in terms of economic growth.

In 2022, Dubai welcomed 14.36 million international overnight visitors, growing a phenomenal 97% from 2021, which saw 7.28 million tourist arrivals. The city also registered one of the world’s highest hotel occupancy rates according to HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. He said the results reflect HH Sheikh Mohammed’s ‘vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work and visit. The exceptional performance places us in a strong position to achieve more successes as part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.’

Dubai tourism phenomenal growth in numbers

 

Dubai registered one of the world’s highest hotel occupancy rates

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Mission Accomplished! Dubai Tourism Bounceback Hits Record Levels

Read next: Dubai Was Just Ranked As The 2nd Best City In The World For Expats

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer