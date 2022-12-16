Dubai Was Alive To Celebrate 40 Incredible Years Of DAMAC

The anniversary that garnered international headlines…

In one week, Dubai skies were lit with meteor-like flares, wild stunts surprised residents, and Emirati property development company, DAMAC Properties succeeded in grabbing the spotlight for its stunning buildings and impressive 40-year history.

What was real? What was a stunt? And what went down? Here’s everything we know so far…

First, the ‘meteor shower’ that got everyone talking

When skydivers put on a pyrotechnic display they were mistaken as asteroids, they broke a World Record and grabbed international headlines in the process.

The wingsuit stunt captured by local videographers was equally mesmerizing

Zooming past DAMAC Tower by Paramount in Business Bay, this was accompanied by Tweets from DAMAC, and the penny started to drop that something special was brewing.



Beautiful videos of balloons and ribbons go viral

The first showed a DAMAC building completely covered in millions of balloons, and the other shows a few boys wrapping up a DAMAC building in London. Is this IRL or another stunt? People have questions!

Dubai peeps IG stories were flooded with snaps of the DAMAC blimp

The week concluded with an amazing JBR event, guests were hosted by Hussain Al Sajwani Chairman and Founder of DAMAC properties

I’d like to thank everybody here and especially staff and employees who took me to where I am today. My customers. Our government officials. Our contractors. Our bankers. You were a key pillar to our success.

