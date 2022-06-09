Dubai’s Free Water Dispensers Proved ULTIMATE Success As It Cut Down 1 MILLION Plastic Bottles In 3 Months

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai launched a campaign called Dubai Can where 34 locations across the emirate installed FREE water dispensers.

Residents could be seen using the dispensers all the time! It was created in an effort to reduce single-use plastic bottles.

Dubai Can launched in February 2022 and since then Dubai cut down on more than 1 million 500ml single-use water bottles

In the 100 days since its launch, over 538,737 litres of water have been consumed from the water dispensers across Dubai

The sustainability campaign is not stopping there because there are currently 40 water fountains installed with aim to make that 50 by December 2022.

So if you’re ever out and about in the city, consider carrying a flask so you can refill it anytime and for FREE at any of the Dubai Can dispensers. The Dubai Can initiative also encourages communities, businesses, residents, and visitors to install water filters at home, offices and schools to reduce the use of plastic water bottles.