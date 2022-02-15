34 locations Will Give Out Free Drinking Water - Dubai Crown Prince Leads Free Water Campaign

Dubai is becoming greener, and we aren’t just talking about trees. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, made an announcement that’s going to change the way residents drink water!

Big statement – but big change! This comes after Dubai’s recent announcement of charging AED25-fils for single-use plastic bags from July 1, 2022.

Sheikh Fazza announced a ‘Dubai Can’ initiative to encourage residents to switch their plastic water bottles and refillable ones

The launch highlights that UAE residents use on average 450 plastic water bottles per year, leading to a yearly consumption of 4 billion bottles.

Water stations have been installed across the city to encourage residents to refill their bottles and reduce the use of plastic

The water stations will be FREE of charge and available at over 30 locations! The initiative is part aims to reduce sing-use plastic water bottles and create a culture of conscious living.

The water stations are available at A4 Space, Al Fahidi Neighbourhood, Al Seef, Al Shindagha District, Al Ittihad Park, Bluewaters Island, Burj Park, City Walk, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street, Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina Walk, Dubai World Trade Centre, Executive Towers, Gold Souk (Deira), Expo 2020, JLT Park, Kite Beach, La Mer, Madinat Jumeirah, Quranic Park, Skydive Dubai, The Beach, The Greens, Palm West Beach, Zabeel Park, and Al Barsha Pond Park. But that’s not all, they can also be found in City Centre Deira, Dragon Mart, and Dubai Marina Mall. And also within the DMCC Metro Station, Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, and Al Ghubaiba Metro Station