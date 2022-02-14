This Is TREEmendous! Dubai Plants Over 170,000 More Trees Across The City

Dubai really be out there in the middle of the desert saying, birch please!

Following tree-mendous efforts, Dubai Municipality has planted 2.83 million square metres of green areas in the city last year, by planting more than 170,000 trees in various locations, as well as along roads and squares citywide.

An average of 466 trees were planted per day, 130% higher than the initial target, increasing the total area of green spaces under the Municipality’s supervision to around 43.83 million square metres.

Talking more on this incredible environmental feat, His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has been working to significantly increase green areas in the emirate and intensifying horticultural work along all main and secondary roads as well as residential areas in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a green and sustainable city and enhance people’s quality of life and happiness. “The landscaping work also supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to expand green areas in the city .”

The Municipality is putting the focus on planting local trees such as Ghaf and Sidr as well as trees that are able to withstand the salinity of the UAE soil

Al Hajri explained that “We also introduced new trees that can withstand the UAE’s environment, such as Al Busida and Green Cassia trees, which are grown at the Municipality’s nurseries.

In addition… we aim to intensify and diversify the planting of trees in open desert areas by using local species that can tolerate Dubai’s climate, which in turn will enhance our ability to combat climate change.”

In the next phase, the Municipality will aim to implement several landscaping and beautification projects in various areas across Dubai via Artificial Intelligence technologies

