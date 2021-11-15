Dubai’s Maktoum Airport Will Reopen To Passengers In May 2022

After 2 long years, Dubai World Central also known as the Al Maktoum International Airport is set to welcome travellers. A report from Bloomberg states that the airport will reopen in May 2022.

The Maktoum airport was closed two years ago following the global aviation halt put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking about the reopening, CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said- “We’ve got to do some work on the runway at Dubai International Airportand with the reduction in capacity we’ll start to move operations back to DWC.”

Wizz Air, FlyDubai and Russian Airlines will service flights from DWC

As of now, the airport will see Wizz Air, as well as a few FlyDubai and Russian airlines in operation. However, Emirates will continue to operate from the main Dubai International Airport.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport welcomed 20.7 million passengers from January to October

Over 20.7 million passengers visited Dubai in the first ten months of 2021, and that also means the traffic grew by 20 per cent in the last four weeks. Dubai is expecting a further surge in travellers after global travel restrictions eased. Besides, the Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Airshow and with winter setting in, Dubai is certainly the place to be now!

Dubai is at its peak of tourism with Expo 2020 and the T20 World Cup, of course, among other events. Once the UAE lifted restrictions on travel, passenger traffic instantly boosted.

Concourse A at DXB is set to reopen on November 24

Dubai has been super busy after the Expo 2020 launched. Dubai Airports reopened Dubai International’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D on June 24. They had been closed from March 25, 2020, when the pandemic was declared in the country.

Besides, concourse A at DXB is set to reopen on November 24, 2021, bringing the airport to full operation.

