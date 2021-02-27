Dubai's Ruler And Crown Prince Send Well Wishes To Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Following A Surgery

Their Highnesses His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai have separately sent congratulatory messages to the CUstodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the succesful surgery that Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence of Saudi Arabia had undergone on Wednesday.