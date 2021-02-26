The Teenager Who Went Missing Yesterday During Her Morning Walk Has Been Found

The missing teenager, 16-year-old Harini Karani who was reported missing as of 7 AM yesterday morning, has been found.

Residents worried after a ‘missing person’ statement was announced yesterday, claiming Karani had gone missing since her morning walk. It is her usual routine to go for a walk from 6:30 am in the Umm Suqeim area.

Her father Bharath shared the news about his daughter being missing with Gulf News and also reported it to the police. At about 8.30pm there were no reported leads on Harani yet, as posts on her disappearance continued being shared across social media platforms by family and friends.