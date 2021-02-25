An Indian Teenager Goes Missing After Morning Walk In Umm Suqeim Area

د . إAEDSRر . س

16-year-old Harini Karani was reported missing as of 7 AM this morning. It is her usual routine to go for a walk from 6:30 am in the Umm Suqeim area.

Her father Bharath shared the news about his daughter being missing with Gulf News and also reported it to police. A formal case has not been registered yet. He also added that there are no leads as of yet (8:30 PM) but the news is being shared all across social media platforms by family and friends.

Another Dubai expat was reported missing after a trip to Maldives

fotoAs received. Missing girl in Umm Suqeim. Please help if you can and spread the word.

Please contact her family if you…

Posted by Omar Abu Omar on Thursday, February 25, 2021

If anyone spots her since her morning walk in Umm Suqeim, they are requested to report it to the police as soon as possible

Harini’s aunt, Prerena described her niece, saying she is approximately 165cm (5 feet and 5 inches) tall, has long curly dark hair. she was last seen wearing her glasses, in a black T-shirt or hoodie and black leggings. She was also in Birkenstock’s sandals as opposed to sneakers, which led her family to believe it would’ve been a short walk. Also adding to that theory, she left without her phone.

She studies in a British curriculum school in Al Barsha.

Her family are urging people who were around the areas of Umm Suqeim, specifically Al Manara Street, Al Thanya Street, Al Wasl Road and Beach Road Thursday February, 25 from 6:30 to 7 PM to report if they spotted her.

Misinformation circling on Facebook are reporting she has been found but that unfortunately is not the case. Please contact her family if you have any information that could help.

Her aunt, Perena: +971 56 132 1660
Her father: +971 56 535 1655

Praying for her safe return

