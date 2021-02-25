An Indian Teenager Goes Missing After Morning Walk In Umm Suqeim Area

16-year-old Harini Karani was reported missing as of 7 AM this morning. It is her usual routine to go for a walk from 6:30 am in the Umm Suqeim area.

Her father Bharath shared the news about his daughter being missing with Gulf News and also reported it to police. A formal case has not been registered yet. He also added that there are no leads as of yet (8:30 PM) but the news is being shared all across social media platforms by family and friends.

