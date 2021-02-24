A Dubai Expat Goes Missing During Her Maldives Vacation

An 8-month pregnant woman has gone missing during her Maldives vacation.

It’s been 9 days since Giedre Vaskyte was last seen by her husband. The Dubai expats were holidaying in the Maldives when the Canadian citizen went missing.

Her husband is pleading for help and is offering an $100,000 reward according to The Khaleej Times which shared the story.

Parmar Gursharanjit Singh and his wife Giedre Vaskyte arrived at the Intercontinental Resort on Maamunagau Island on February 12. 4 days into their holiday, Vaskyte, who’s heavily pregnant, went for a swim in the sea one afternoon. That was the last time her husband saw her.

Authorities have ended a 9-day search but her husband is pleading for more support.

Local authorities in the Maldives believe Vaskyte has been lost at sea, her husband believes she was kidnapped and is offering an $100,000 reward for information