HH Sheikh Mohammed Gets A Warm Welcome At A Royal Wedding In Dubai This Week

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai attended the wedding ceremony of Sheikh Maktoum, the son of late Sheikh Majid bin Obaid Al Maktoum, and the daughter of late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Ruler of Dubai was joined by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council along with a number of sheikhs.

HH Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and prosperous life

HH Sheikh Mohammed was warmly greeted on arrival

The government news agency shared more snaps of the happy day

