DXB Expects 2.4 Million People Through The Doors In The Next 10 Days

The pandemic has put a halt on everyone’s travel plans all over the world but now that things are looking up (fingers crossed they stay that way) leisure travel traffic is expected to be at an all-time high. In fact, the UAE is going to have the busiest summer travel season this year since the pandemic began.

Many countries abandoned the need for PCR tests, quarantines, prior approvals of authorities, the whole shebang, which made the travel sector bounce back! No one’s going to be stranded abroad anymore so everyone’s ready to fly it seems.

UAE airlines are urging passengers to book their tickets SOON ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday and school summer break

Dubai Airports issued a passenger advisory which stated that the next 2 weeks are going to be “exceptionally busy,” like 2.4 million passengers busy

DXB is anticipating that the next 2 weeks, between June 24 and July 4, will see as many as 2.4 million passengers with approx 214k daily. Traffic is expected to peak on July 2 and over the Eid Al Adha weekend (July 8-9), with an expectation of over 235k passengers.

With the summer months travels looking to be at an all-time high, the annual traffic at DXB is projected to more than double! In 2021, there were 29.1 million travellers but it looks like this year there’ll be 58.7 million!

Even flydubai announced that it would receive 3 million passengers during the summer months. So basically, if you’re looking to travel this summer, you might want to book early and do some yoga because there are going to be heaps of crowds at the airports.

