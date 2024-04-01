Eid Holidays For The Private Sector Has Been Announced

Did you catch the announcement last night about the public sector getting a 9-day break? Bet you were crossing your fingers for the private sector to get the same treatment. Well, guess what? Your prayers have been answered!

The Ministry of Human Resources just dropped a bombshell of good news!

Monday, 29 Ramadan (8 April 2024) to 3 Shawwal will be a PAID holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Monday, 29 Ramadan (8 April 2024) to 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in Gregorian date) will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 1, 2024

It’s almost time to put your out-of-office on because it’s holiday time in the UAE…

With both the public and private sectors getting a generous 9-day break, it’s shaping up to be the ultimate vacation period of 2024. So, whether you’re planning a getaway or simply looking forward to some well-deserved relaxation at home, make sure to make the most out of this extended break.

It’s the perfect opportunity to recharge, unwind, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends. So, seize the moment and enjoy every bit of this blissful holiday period!

