Emirates And Flydubai Suspend Flights To And From Khartoum Until The End Of May

In an update on their official website, Emirates Airline said flights EK733/EK734 stand cancelled until the end of May. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Emirates Airlines and FlyDubai extended the suspension of flights to and from Khartoum until May 31 due to the “deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Sudan”

Initially, both airlines were temporarily suspending flights until April 17. Those with booked flights are urged to contact their booking agents for alternative travel arrangements.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 3-day truce for Eid however witnesses stated gunfire could be heard in Khartoum

The RSF also announced late on Friday it was ready to partially open all of Sudan’s airports. An aircraft was seen burning on the tarmac.

The death toll in Sudan has risen to 413 according to the World Health Organisation.

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.