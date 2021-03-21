Emirates Crew Are Dubbed Heroes For Saving A Life

Emirates Crew Dubbed Heroes For Saving A Passenger’s Life Passengers are praising the Emirates crew for their fast action to save a life. The crew on the Emirates Dubai-Chennai flight, EK 544 jumped in to help a passenger who fell ill and reportedly stopped breathing, during the four-hour flight. The crew followed protocol and step-by-step procedures to help the passenger. Other passengers commended the team for their incredible, ‘calm and swift’ action as they administered CPR and treated the passenger. Emirates crew saved a passenger’s life

The passenger recovered and the flight landed in Chennai Emirates can confirm that on flight EK 544 on March 19, 2021, a passenger felt unwell and our cabin crew members immediately administered medical assistance to the passenger following standard protocol. The passenger recovered and disembarked the aircraft upon arrival at Chennai. All Emirates cabin crew go through a comprehensive training programme that prepares them to recognise and deal with medical events during the flight. The health and safety of our customers and our crew are of the utmost importance to us. Via Emirates representative

