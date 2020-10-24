Emirates Just Launched A Completely Contactless Travel Path At DXB

Everyone knows by now that Dubai just gets bigger and better each day. It has already proven itself to be a safer and smarter city, even with a whole pandemic out there. And the next step in their unmatched safety levels comes in the form of a new biometric path launched by Emirates Airlines. The new contactless path for passengers will take them from check-in to boarding smoothly and with minimal human interaction so you don’t have to worry about safety. Lo and behold, the futuristic-looking new pathway by Emirates

Not only will this seamless path help in reducing COVID risks, but it also means shorter queues and lesser document checks. So, double yay! Just like most things in Dubai, this path also uses all the high-tech tools to read your face and eyes