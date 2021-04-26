Emirates Introduces A Paperless COVID-19 Passport

Worry no more, travelers.

Emirates, along with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), have now started implementing a paperless document verification.

What does this mean?

Well, it means your travels will be much easier right at the beginning of the journey thanks to the lack of paper documents that have to be submitted.

Along with this complying with global health and safety guidelines, due to COVID-19, it will also make it more efficient for travelers. The digital passport will include all information related to the traveler’s medical history (particularly on COVID-19 testing and vacation.)

Say bye-bye to the printed papers you had to bring to the airport. That’s no more.

Image Credits: Emirates.com