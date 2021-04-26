د . إAEDSRر . س

Emirates Introduces A Paperless COVID-19 Passport

Emirates Introduces A Paperless COVID-19 Passport

Worry no more, travelers.

Emirates, along with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), have now started implementing a paperless document verification. 

What does this mean?

Well, it means your travels will be much easier right at the beginning of the journey thanks to the lack of paper documents that have to be submitted. 

Along with this complying with global health and safety guidelines, due to COVID-19, it will also make it more efficient for travelers. The digital passport will include all information related to the traveler’s medical history (particularly on COVID-19 testing and vacation.) 

Say bye-bye to the printed papers you had to bring to the airport. That’s no more. 

Image Credits: Emirates.com

If you’ve undertaken a PCR test in Dubai, you can check in without the test report 

Hacks! 

On Monday, the UAE carrier announced the new update via its official website, exemplifying that flyers who have done the PCR test need not bring their test reports to the airport upon check-in. Similarly, customers who have received their COVID-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can (along with the PCR test results) have their documents synced during flight check-in. 

Claps for this. It has taken less than TWO months for it to take effect after the MoU between Emirates and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was made. 

WINNING!

This makes Dubai one of the FIRST cities in the world to have a full digital verification

Innovation at its best.

