Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She’ll Never Do Big Boss And What Seriously Gives Her The Ick

Erica Fernandes is a Jack of all trades and Master of many.

The Indian actor and model who has roles in hit Indian TV serials and movies, Erica is a Dubai resident who’s not afraid to tell it like it is.

Erica joined The Lovin Dubai Show to share her feelings on nepotism in the entertainment industry, making time for people who matter and what relationships look like. She also cleared up any question marks over whether she would appear in the popular Indian reality show Big Boss and her view on reality TV.

WATCH: Skip to 13.00 to see what REALLY gives Erica Fernandes the ick

Erica is currently living her best life in Dubai, you can learn more about her here

Read next: “The Palm Is Fast Becoming The Most Exclusive Waterfront Residential Community On Earth”