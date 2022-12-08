Latest
Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She’ll Never Do Big Boss And What Seriously Gives Her The Ick
Erica Fernandes is a Jack of all trades and Master of many.
The Indian actor and model who has roles in hit Indian TV serials and movies, Erica is a Dubai resident who’s not afraid to tell it like it is.
Erica joined The Lovin Dubai Show to share her feelings on nepotism in the entertainment industry, making time for people who matter and what relationships look like. She also cleared up any question marks over whether she would appear in the popular Indian reality show Big Boss and her view on reality TV.
