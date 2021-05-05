Etihad Are Gifting Passengers FREE Tickets In Their Ramadan Boxes

If you’re planning to travel, stop your bookings right now because you might want to know what Etihad Airways are offering. We all love free things especially when they’re an expensive item. Etihad is giving the gift of giving back this Ramadan with FREE tickets! Etihad are giving passengers their special Ramadan boxes that could include a FREE ticket

Etihad are giving back and spreading the joy with FREE tickets You read that right! That’s one amazing gift and what Ramadan is all about. Last week, Etihad shared their Ramadan boxes to passengers on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Cairo. The Ramadan boxes contained free wifi to be used on board, which is usually chargeable, and a special surprise. Passengers could either be gifted with the free ticket, an Etihad silver membership or miles to share with their family and friends.

