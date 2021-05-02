The Travel Protocols For Abu Dhabi Have Seen A Serious Change

Previously, those arriving to Abu Dhabi were required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, as well as a couple PCR tests to be conducted. The AbuDhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee made some changes to the travel protocol.

Vaccinated and non vaccinated travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi are seeing different protocols, effective Monday May 3.

Vaccinated travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi from ‘green’ countries do not need to quarantine but must take a PCR test upon arrival and on day 6