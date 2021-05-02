Latest
The Travel Protocols For Abu Dhabi Have Seen A Serious Change
Previously, those arriving to Abu Dhabi were required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, as well as a couple PCR tests to be conducted. The AbuDhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee made some changes to the travel protocol.
If you haven’t taken the vaccine yet and don’t know which type to go for, read: UAE Officials Explain The Differences Between The Four Available Vaccines.
Vaccinated travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi from ‘green’ countries do not need to quarantine but must take a PCR test upon arrival and on day 6
Those who are vaccinated and arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test upon arriving and on day 6 without quarantining. Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must quarantine for 5 days and take PCR tests on the day of arrival and day 4.
- Australia
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- China
- Cuba
- Greenland
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Iceland
- Israel
- Japan
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- New Zealand
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Taiwan (ROC)
- Tajikistan
- United Kingdom
- Uzbekistan
The ‘green’ countries are subject to change.
The travel protocol updates apply to all vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi who have received their SECOND vaccine at least 28 days earlier.