The Travel Protocols For Abu Dhabi Have Seen A Serious Change

Previously, those arriving to Abu Dhabi were required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, as well as a couple PCR tests to be conducted. The AbuDhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee made some changes to the travel protocol.

Vaccinated and non vaccinated travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi are seeing different protocols, effective Monday May 3.

Vaccinated travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi from ‘green’ countries do not need to quarantine but must take a PCR test upon arrival and on day 6

Those who are vaccinated and arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test upon arriving and on day 6 without quarantining. Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must quarantine for 5 days and take PCR tests on the day of arrival and day 4.

The ‘green’ countries are:

  • Australia
  • Bhutan
  • Brunei
  • China
  • Cuba
  • Greenland
  • Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Iceland
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Mauritius
  • Morocco
  • New Zealand
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan (ROC)
  • Tajikistan
  • United Kingdom
  • Uzbekistan

The ‘green’ countries are subject to change.

Non-vaccinated travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi from ‘green’ countries, do not need to quarantine but must take 2 PCR tests on day 6 and 12. Non vaccinated travellers arriving from Abu Dhabi form other countries, must quarantine for 10 days, take a PCR test upon arrival and another on day 8.

The travel protocol updates apply to all vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi who have received their SECOND vaccine at least 28 days earlier.

