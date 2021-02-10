Community
A Dubai Based Expat Releases A Pretty Catchy Single To Raise Money For African Children
We all have a charity or cause that is close to heart. We resonate with it on a level that you want to help in anyway you can. For Italian expat, Walter Scalzone, that’s WeAfrica.
Scalzone’s connection dates way back to when he lives in Naples with his mother, who was a Consul. She was responsible for an African community so he got to spend a lot of time with children his age. He vividly recalls they’d play with drums as that was their only toy.
In an effort to give back, Scalzone released a pretty catchy single to raise money for African children
Scalzone dedicated his latest song, Nikido to raise money for non-profit organisation WeAfrica
Scalzone is an international multi-percussionist & producer with over 10 years experience. He played shows in countries across Italy, Spain,China and UAE to name a few. He also says the song is named after a child who was sponsored by WeAfrica.
Scalzone’s song celebrates the huge water well project that provided individuals and their livestock clean dinking water. Across Burkina Faso, having clean water was a luxury and not an expectation. With the efforts of WeAFrica, people across Burkina Faso didn’t need to worry about water-born illnesses anymore.
Scalzone reckons his success stems from his childhood being spent with the community
The globally recognised percussionist feels as though his passions, talent and creativity stem from his childhood days when he’d spend time with these children. They were an inspiration for him. Years later, he became the most “in-demand” live performer in the Middle East and he wanted to give back to the community.