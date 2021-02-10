A Dubai Based Expat Releases A Pretty Catchy Single To Raise Money For African Children

We all have a charity or cause that is close to heart. We resonate with it on a level that you want to help in anyway you can. For Italian expat, Walter Scalzone, that’s WeAfrica.

Scalzone’s connection dates way back to when he lives in Naples with his mother, who was a Consul. She was responsible for an African community so he got to spend a lot of time with children his age. He vividly recalls they’d play with drums as that was their only toy.

In an effort to give back, Scalzone released a pretty catchy single to raise money for African children