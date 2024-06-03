Explaining PCOS, From Symptoms to Diagnosis & More With PCOS Specialist

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is very common among women, yet it remains misunderstood. This hormonal disorder presents with a variety of symptoms, including irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and infertility. However, navigating PCOS doesn’t have to be daunting.

Rahma Mahon joined The Lovin Dubai Show to set the record straight about PCOS. She clarifies that PCOS involves hormonal imbalances, particularly elevated levels of male hormones (androgens), and insulin resistance. While it’s often associated with ovarian cysts, PCOS is more complex than its name suggests.

Diagnosing PCOS can be challenging due to its varied symptoms. Common signs include irregular periods, acne, unwanted hair growth, and fertility issues Rahma told The Lovin Dubai Show.

Rahma advised those who struggle with PCOS to focus on a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management, and, if necessary, medical treatment or supplementation. Lifestyle changes can help manage symptoms and improve overall well-being.

