Dubai
Expo 2020 Officially Welcomed 20 Million Visits
Expo 2020 Officially Welcomed 20 Million Visits
Expo 2020 Dubai officially hit 20 million visits, as of yesterday (Saturday, March 19).
What an achievement considering the challenges faced by the world and the UAE during the last two years.
More than 190 countries came together to display their nations’ heritage and innovation
The world’s greatest show put on plenty of performances from artists around the world, along with 190+ pavilions, restaurants, food stalls, and thousands of employees all coming together for a united goal – daring to dream.
Not much time left: only 11 days to go! Come to Expo 2020 Dubai and enjoy countless restaurants and food outlets from all around the world. It’s now or never, before it’s gone forever ✨#Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/L3RHT3jsnq
— Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 20, 2022
20 million visits in 170 days and there’s 11 days left until the Expo 2020 Dubai comes to its end
Many residents can’t imagine not having Expo 2020 around anymore, after all, it was the talk of town since 2020 itself.
Official numbers showed that almost 70% of guests who visited the Expo were from the UAE, and that children under the age of 18 were the most frequent visitors – having visited more than 2.8 million times.
View this post on Instagram
This historic achievement was celebrated later on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Beautiful!
View this post on Instagram
Have you visited the Expo? It’s defo not one to miss out on
Take it from these peeps!
Bittersweet to think about Expo ending in less than two weeks
One thing we can all agree on, however; is that Dubai put on truly the greatest show
Saving up some cash is hard enough for most of us, but recalling the teenage years and the difficulty that came with managing finances was a whole lot more troublesome.
That’s where Nuha Hasem and Alok Kumar, co-founders of Zywa, came in with the idea for a payment card and app for teens that helps with managing, saving and spending their finances.
Zywa is a payment card and app for teens that helps with managing, saving and spending their finances
Read and listen to the podcast here.