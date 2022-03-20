Expo 2020 Officially Welcomed 20 Million Visits

Expo 2020 Dubai officially hit 20 million visits, as of yesterday (Saturday, March 19). What an achievement considering the challenges faced by the world and the UAE during the last two years.

More than 190 countries came together to display their nations’ heritage and innovation

The world’s greatest show put on plenty of performances from artists around the world, along with 190+ pavilions, restaurants, food stalls, and thousands of employees all coming together for a united goal – daring to dream.

Not much time left: only 11 days to go! Come to Expo 2020 Dubai and enjoy countless restaurants and food outlets from all around the world. It’s now or never, before it’s gone forever ✨#Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/L3RHT3jsnq — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 20, 2022

20 million visits in 170 days and there’s 11 days left until the Expo 2020 Dubai comes to its end

Many residents can’t imagine not having Expo 2020 around anymore, after all, it was the talk of town since 2020 itself.

Official numbers showed that almost 70% of guests who visited the Expo were from the UAE, and that children under the age of 18 were the most frequent visitors – having visited more than 2.8 million times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

This historic achievement was celebrated later on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Have you visited the Expo? It’s defo not one to miss out on

Take it from these peeps!

Bittersweet to think about Expo ending in less than two weeks

One thing we can all agree on, however; is that Dubai put on truly the greatest show

via GIPHY

Read More: Founders Of Zywa Discuss Why They Set Up A Payment Card For Teens