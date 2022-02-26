Expo Street Music Has So Many Global Artists That Will Take On Different Stages Until Next Month If you thought for a second Expo 2020 would go out without a bang, you’re wrong. As if all the non-stop concerts that have been taking place isn’t enough: from Coldplay to big K-Pop names and even Black Coffee’s recent performance. There’s, wait for it, SO much more and it’s ALL legendary!

Expo Street Music is bringing all your favourite artists from around the world to the Expo 2020 Dubai site Do we deserve all this? Honestly, don’t even know anymore but when you get to see Bonnie Tyler and sing the lyrics “I NEED a HERO” out loud – what more would one want?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

Iranian legend Gogoosh, Filipino sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga, Boney M, and an Earth, Wind and Fire experience – ALL under one roof

This is why it is IMPERATIVE that you watch Expo 2020 Dubai’s page to keep a note of the dates and timings of these performances.

Huge names!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

Salman Khan got to semi-inaugurate Expo Street Music in style on Friday night

February 26 is Middle Eastern Night and artists like Ziad Bouji, Joseph Attieh, Dalida Khalil and Bashaar Al Jawad

Live at 8pm, Sustainability Plaza!

Amit Trivedi is taking on the Jubilee Stage on Feb 16 at 9pm

If you know the songs Emosanal Atyachhar, Suno Aisha and Love You Zindagi.

Don’t miss out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Trivedi (@itsamittrivedi)

All of the ’80s is coming back to Expo 2020: Bonnie Tyler, Boney M and an Earth, Wind and Fire experience

Mark this down: Feb 27, 9pm, Al Wasl Avenue

Catch Boney M feat Maizie Williams (you may have heard them from hits like Daddy Cool and Rasputin), Bonnie Tyler, Village People (YMCA!), and Earth, Wind and Fire. Iconic line-up, we dare say!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Tyler (@bonnietylerofficial)

Filipino sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga are coming to Dubai too

When? March 3, 7pm, Jubilee Stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

Check out the rest of the incredible line-up of people coming to Expo 2020 for Expo Street Music here