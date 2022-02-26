Dubai
Expo Street Music Has So Many Global Artists That Will Take On Different Stages Until Next Month
Iranian legend Gogoosh, Filipino sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga, Boney M, and an Earth, Wind and Fire experience – ALL under one roof
This is why it is IMPERATIVE that you watch Expo 2020 Dubai’s page to keep a note of the dates and timings of these performances.
Huge names!
Salman Khan got to semi-inaugurate Expo Street Music in style on Friday night
Yesterday 25th Feb at Dubai Expo event
— YamaKantRRRi🌊 (@AnnayaTarak9) February 26, 2022
February 26 is Middle Eastern Night and artists like Ziad Bouji, Joseph Attieh, Dalida Khalil and Bashaar Al Jawad
Live at 8pm, Sustainability Plaza!
Amit Trivedi is taking on the Jubilee Stage on Feb 16 at 9pm
If you know the songs Emosanal Atyachhar, Suno Aisha and Love You Zindagi.
Don’t miss out!
All of the ’80s is coming back to Expo 2020: Bonnie Tyler, Boney M and an Earth, Wind and Fire experience
Mark this down: Feb 27, 9pm, Al Wasl Avenue
Catch Boney M feat Maizie Williams (you may have heard them from hits like Daddy Cool and Rasputin), Bonnie Tyler, Village People (YMCA!), and Earth, Wind and Fire. Iconic line-up, we dare say!
Filipino sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga are coming to Dubai too
When? March 3, 7pm, Jubilee Stage.
