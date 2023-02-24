FACT CHECK: Reports Of 4 Day Work Week Across The UAE Are False

Several outlets have been reporting that UAE has adopted a countrywide 4-day workweek policy. This is false news that does not accurately portray the situation throughout the country.

Truth: Only Sharjah, an emirate in the UAE has adopted the 4 day work week policy

The rest of the country’s emirates continue to operate with the 5 or 6 days work week. Bummer.

Several reports have explained that Sharjah’s 4-day work week is a success!

The 4-day work week has improved productivity in Sharjah, according to a new report by Sharjah Executive Council which said productivity, satisfaction, and happiness of employees increased by almost 90%.

The new report shows that productivity increased by 88%, attendance has increased by 74%, job satisfaction is up by 90% and 87% of employees like the reduction of one working day per week has had a positive effect on their mental health.

