Fazza Took His Pal Maj Out For A Driving Lesson In Dubai Desert You know the saying ‘my best friend is better than your best friend’? Well it was made for Mohammed bin Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi because his best friend is none other than HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mohammed, also known as Maj, is probably around the age of 8. Now you’ve read the title, read his age and said wait, is it true? Did Maj really get a driving lesson by Fazza? The answer is YES! Maj got a driving lesson from Fazza himself in the Dubai desert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maj (@maj)

Now that’s the driving lesson we all want Maj is the son of Fazza’s long-time friend, Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi. When Ahmed is not around, Maj is always there to hang out with Fazza. Little Maj considers Fazza as his best friend, going on adventures, having lunch, just your ordinary best friend type stuff. Fazza is a new dad! Click here to find out the 10 lessons he’s already teaching his kids! I know these friend-taught driving lessons looks like the kind of fun you want to get in on but it’s best (and the law) to wait until you’re at least turning 18 and going to a driving institute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maj (@maj)

If Maj is not getting a driving lesson, he hangs out with his celeb friends Maj has shared many photos of himself with celebs like Khabib and Cristiano Ronaldo