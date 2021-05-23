د . إAEDSRر . س

10 Lessons New Dad Fazza Is Already Teaching His Kids

Fazza is a new Dad! (We’re not gushing… you are)

When HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai announced this weekend that he was the father to TWINS we reached our cuteness limit for the DECADE.

Welcome to the world Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum and Sheikha bint Hamdan Al Maktoum…

10 lessons they can learn from Crown Prince of Dubai’s ‘gram account

10. See the world

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

9. Find your own passions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

8. Be kind to animals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

7. Nothing beats spending time outdoors

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

6. Cherish the environment you grow up in

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

5. Your health is your wealth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

4. Support your community in its time of need

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

3. Family time is so important

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

2. It’s okay to have a little fun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

1. Respecting your parents is so important

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

