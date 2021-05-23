10 Lessons New Dad Fazza Is Already Teaching His Kids

Fazza is a new Dad! (We’re not gushing… you are) When HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai announced this weekend that he was the father to TWINS we reached our cuteness limit for the DECADE. Welcome to the world Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum and Sheikha bint Hamdan Al Maktoum… 10 lessons they can learn from Crown Prince of Dubai’s ‘gram account

10. See the world

9. Find your own passions

8. Be kind to animals

7. Nothing beats spending time outdoors

6. Cherish the environment you grow up in

5. Your health is your wealth

4. Support your community in its time of need

3. Family time is so important

2. It’s okay to have a little fun

1. Respecting your parents is so important

