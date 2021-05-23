Dubai
10 Lessons New Dad Fazza Is Already Teaching His Kids
Fazza is a new Dad! (We’re not gushing… you are)
When HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai announced this weekend that he was the father to TWINS we reached our cuteness limit for the DECADE.
Welcome to the world Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum and Sheikha bint Hamdan Al Maktoum…
10 lessons they can learn from Crown Prince of Dubai’s ‘gram account
10. See the world
9. Find your own passions
8. Be kind to animals
7. Nothing beats spending time outdoors
6. Cherish the environment you grow up in
5. Your health is your wealth
4. Support your community in its time of need
3. Family time is so important
2. It’s okay to have a little fun
1. Respecting your parents is so important
Read next: The Dubai Metro Is Opening Up Two More Stations In June
The Dubai metro has saved us all a ton of money and time. It’s one of Dubai’s greatest assets. Residents use it on a daily basis to get to work, malls, far away areas and soon to EXPO 2020.
Route 2020 added four stations that were so appreciated by the residents who live nearby. Jebel Ali is a transfer station on the Red Line and the other three are stationed in The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.