The First Ever Lovin Dubai Article Is Being Sold As An NFT

The FIRST ever Lovin Dubai article ever published is being sold as an NFT. You heard that right. Published on September 1, 2015, the iconic intro the Lovin Dubai brand was titled ‘Why Our City Needs Lovin Dubai,’ a digital media publication that has since been the go-to source for all things Dubai (not to toot our own horn, lol). You can own the first Lovin Dubai article ever published – imagine that!

Lovin Dubai is known for pushing the move towards digital- and NFTs are a great example of this NFTs or non-fungible tokens is a digital asset such as photos, videos, audio and any other type of digital files. They’re unique, allowing NFT buyers a digital certificate to prove you own something you’ve purchased, something that can be brought and sold.

Perhaps you’d want to take part in this part of history: the present and future of digital media in the Middle East During the initial run of Lovin Dubai, digital publications haven’t been as ‘the norm’ as they are today, with many traditional print publications that have yet to migrate or push for more digital content. Six years on and LD has grown to millions of viewership on Facebook and an almost 500,000 follower count on Instagram and has positioned itself as the source of all things foodie-related, experiences, Dubai or UAE updates and announcements. Not to mention, the beautiful community of residents, expats, and visitors alike AND it keeps growing.

A Dubai company bought the first New York Times NFT for AED3.1 MILLION The New York Times article which highlighted the sale of a digital article through NFT added that though the value of these items is highly subjective, early collectors believe that entering the NFT market early will be the equivalent of ‘owning first-edition books or priceless paintings’. This New York Times column was originally priced at $800 but sold for a whopping $560,000 (The value has now gone up)