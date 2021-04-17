Dubai
The First Ever Lovin Dubai Article Is Being Sold As An NFT
The FIRST ever Lovin Dubai article ever published is being sold as an NFT.
You heard that right.
Published on September 1, 2015, the iconic intro the Lovin Dubai brand was titled ‘Why Our City Needs Lovin Dubai,’ a digital media publication that has since been the go-to source for all things Dubai (not to toot our own horn, lol).
You can own the first Lovin Dubai article ever published – imagine that!
Lovin Dubai is known for pushing the move towards digital- and NFTs are a great example of this
NFTs or non-fungible tokens is a digital asset such as photos, videos, audio and any other type of digital files.
They’re unique, allowing NFT buyers a digital certificate to prove you own something you’ve purchased, something that can be brought and sold.
Perhaps you’d want to take part in this part of history: the present and future of digital media in the Middle East
During the initial run of Lovin Dubai, digital publications haven’t been as ‘the norm’ as they are today, with many traditional print publications that have yet to migrate or push for more digital content.
Six years on and LD has grown to millions of viewership on Facebook and an almost 500,000 follower count on Instagram and has positioned itself as the source of all things foodie-related, experiences, Dubai or UAE updates and announcements.
Not to mention, the beautiful community of residents, expats, and visitors alike AND it keeps growing.
A Dubai company bought the first New York Times NFT for AED3.1 MILLION
This New York Times column was originally priced at $800 but sold for a whopping $560,000
(The value has now gone up)
Even Lindsay Lohan took interest in NFTs, what are you waiting for?
The starting bid for the FIRST ever published Lovin Dubai article starts at USD510.64.
Place your bids here.
Please note: The copyright for this article is transferrable to the buyer, it’s now downloadable but it is resellable.
WOOT! GO crypto and NFT-enthusiasts!