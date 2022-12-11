د . إAEDSRر . س

First Martian Now Lunar: The UAE Is All Set To Send The Rashid Rover To The Moon

Celestial journeys are now becoming a mainstream thing for the UAE’s gifted, achieving, and endeavouring minds

Under the helm of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, a second space mission is underway. But this time round, the journey is to the moon. The Rashid Rover will take off at 11:38 am on Sunday, 11 December 2022. Isn’t it just so exciting?

Only last year, the Amal (Hope) probe went into orbit on the red planet on 9 February 2021, after being launched into space on 19 July 2020.

Just as the Emirates Mars Mission gave the world unseen pictures and information, the Rashid Rover too will regale back new information about the sole natural satellite of the Earth.

You can watch the live coverage of the event at 10 am!

Watch the lift-off!

With ambitions higher than the sky… the UAE is now on its way to the moon! The Rashid Rover was launched at 11:38 AM GST in the presence of the Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed and the Crown Prince of Dubai HH Sheikh Hamdan

