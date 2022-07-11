FlyDubai Has Suspended All Flights To Sri Lanka From Sunday Until Further Notice

flydubai has suspended flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka due to political and economic unrest.

Those who have purchased their tickets will be refunded, according to the airline.

The suspension will take effect from July 10 until further notice

Sri Lanka is currently going through an economic crisis with protests breaking out in many parts of the country, hence the temporary suspension.

Flydubai flights between Dubai and Colombo Airport (CMB) have been suspended from July 10 until further notice. We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka,” in a statement made by the airline’s spokesperson to Khaleej Times on Monday.

In another statement made to Reuters, Flydubai says they will “continue to monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund.