Dubai's Crown Prince Shares Unbeatable Photographs Of The City's Serene Foggy Mornings
While we all stop to smell the roses, snap a quick pic, the Dubai Crown Prince shares unbeatable photographs of the serene foggy mornings, here in Dubai. The towers peaking in through the fog, make it look like this city is on cloud 9.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council shared some stunning photographs of the city’s beautiful foggy mornings.
Captioning the photos “❤️ lies beneath the fog,” the Crown Prince could not be more right
The city’s foggy mornings are surreal, with the photo wracking up over 400,000 likes on Instagram
Now this picture truly captures just how tall the Burj Khalifa is
From the very top! The views from the tallest building in the world are unbeatable
