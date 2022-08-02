Food Parcels And Ration Cards Have Been Distributed To Those Affected By The Recent Flood

د . إAEDSRر . س

The summer rainfall deeply impacted the lives of residents in the UAE. It was far from the drizzle that everyone anticipated. Emergency services from all over the country have been hard at work to rebuild parts of Fujairah after the floods.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has distributed aid to those who have been affected by the extreme weather.

50,000 food parcels and 10,000 ration cards have been given to those affected by the floods

The MBRGI has been working in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and the Fujairah Charity Association.

The ration cards allow holders to purchase basic daily supplies, in addition to providing food packs to beneficiaries

The urgent aid is in conjunction with the volunteering initiative that helped support those who’ve been badly affected by the heavy rain and flooding.

