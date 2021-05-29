Dubai
Dubai's Notable 5-Star Chef Izu Cooks It Up For Formula 1's Charles Leclerc
Chef Izu welcomed Formula One driver Charles Leclerc at GAIA Monte Carlo on Friday and even managed to snap up an amazing photo.
Yep, there are two branches of this Greek restaurant, one in Dubai and the other in Monaco, where the global chef currently is.
The chef, who was also recently granted the UAE Golden Visa, smiled wide for the camera as he posed next to the 21-year-old who had won the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.
Strike a pose: The 5-star chef and Formula 1 driver
Uploaded by Nigerian Chef Izu himself, he captioned the Instagram photo thanking Leclerc for his dedication to racing, following his dreams, and of course, for being able to join GAIA for what seemed like a fabulous afternoon lunch.
