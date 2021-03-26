WIN A Free Pizza If You Succesfully Switch Off For Earth Hour Tomorrow

March 27 marks the hour to switch off, globally. Earth Hour will take place between 830-930pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Pizza Hut decided to encourage residents with a FREE pizza initiative. How, you ask? Well, if you switch off your electricity and mobile data for an ENTIRE hour tomorrow, you win the chance to get a FREE pizza. Ain’t that sweeet? Switch off for ONE hour and get a free pizza?

Earth Hour usually involves switching off lights between 830-930pm Reports show that in the US alone, data centers consume as much, if not more, energy (70 billion kWh) as household lighting (62 billion kWh). This means switching off, even the WiFi and data, is imperative in helping realise the importance of energy conservation and its benefits to the planet.

Will you be switching off on Saturday? Earth Hour started in Sydney way back in 2007 and is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment. It is held every single year on the last Saturday of March and is done to engage millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories, by switching off their lights to show support for planet Earth. Over the years, however; Earth Hour has come far beyong the symbolic action of switching off but a driving point to creating change for environmental impact, that has created collective action, according to EarthHour.Org

If you’re keen on winning your free small pizza (aren’t we all?), click here