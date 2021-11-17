French Footballer Paul Pogba Reunites With Chef Izu In Dubai

It was huge smiles and positive energy at carine restaurant earlier today when French professional footballer Paul Pogba reunited with friend and restauranteur Chef Izu!

Yes, that’s right! Paul Pogba, football player at Manchester United, is on holiday with the missus in Dubai.

French football Paul Pogba visits celebrity chef Izu Ani at his award-winning French Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai

Paul Pogba celebrated his wife’s birthday in Palazzo Versace Dubai

Wifey Zulay Pogba celebrated her 28th birthday at Palazzo Versace Dubai and even wore something traditional with a twist. Pogba shared the photos to his Instagram and even captioned it saying “Mash’Allah” and the comments have flooded wishing Zulay a happy birthday.

Also, slaying in Dubai is Usain Bolt – and he’s tweeting in Arabic!

Usain Bolt is in Dubai riding beach buggies in the desert with friends, running at Expo 2020 Dubai, and catching up with the Pepsico team, Gatorade Arabia and Kris Fade! He’s had a very busy schedule since coming to Dubai and it’s awesome.

